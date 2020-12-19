He also said that reforms have changed global perception from 'why India' to 'why not India', calling private industries to make all efforts to make India self-reliant.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 via video conferencing and hailed the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, saying reforms brought by his government have changed global perception from 'why India' to 'why not India'.

Stressing that the world trusts the Indian economy, the Prime Minister said that investment in R&D must be increased and the private sector needs to scale up investment in it.

Calling private industries to make all efforts to make India 'self-reliant', he said that record foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) during coronavirus pandemic "is a testimony to the faith that the world now has in India".

"In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. The world is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan and act on achieving our nation-building targets," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence," he added.

PM Modi on Saturday delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on Saturday via video conferencing. "PM to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week on 19th December 2020," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote on Twitter earlier.

The PMO had also informed that during the address PM Modi will also present the 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma