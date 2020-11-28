The discovery of glittering stones in Nagaland's coal heartland had triggered diamond rush in the region, prompting the Nagaland government to initiate an investigation to verify the claims.

Glittering rocks dug out by residents of Wanching village in Nagaland over the past few days are not diamonds but quartz crystals, geologists said on Saturday. The discovery of glittering stones in Nagaland's coal heartland had triggered diamond rush in the region, prompting the state government to initiate an investigation to verify the claims.

A team from Nagaland's Geology and Mining Department reached the village on Friday and started investigation on the following day. "They were expected to arrive a few days later, but advanced their visit. According to their preliminary study, the stones the villagers found are quartz," Mon's Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K told The Hindu.

Quartz is one of the most common minerals found in Earth's crust. Its unique properties make it one of the most useful natural substances. Quartz are of different varieties, and some of these are semi-precious stones.

"The team is taking samples for further analysis to be certain about their findings," Thavaseelan told the newspaper.

The diamond rush was triggered after a farmer in Wanching village stumbled upon a crystalline stone will digging a patch on November 25. Geologists, however, were unconvinced that they were actual diamonds right from the beginning.

"Just by seeing the glittery stones, for which we don't have a name, the villagers started calling them diamonds. And some ignorant people circulated pictures of it on social media. When we don't know what actual diamonds are, there is no reason for us to be disappointed," Hindustan Times quoted a village development board member Shijong, as saying.

