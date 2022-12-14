'Glad Both Sides Quickly Disengaged': US Reacts To India-China Border Clash In Arunachal's Tawang

After the face-off between India and China over border dispute, US is monitoring the situation (Image: Reuters)

THE WHITE House on Tuesday responded to the recent encounter between the Indian and the China troops at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and said the Biden administration is glad that both India and China quickly disengaged from clashes.

During the press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US is closely monitoring the situation and encouraging India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries.

"We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes. We're closely monitoring the situation and encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries," said Karine Jean-Pierre on India-China clashes, ANI Reported.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides. Indian soldiers stationed in the encounter area gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops. The news channels reported that the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the number of Indian soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Army troops bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal's Tawang sector on December 9.

"I want to assure the House, that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured. I also assure the House that our Army can defend the country's territorial integrity. Our Army is ready to tackle any transgression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces," the Defence Minister said in the Parliament on Tuesday.

In the face-off between both sides in Yangtse in the Tawang sector, PLA troops clashed with three units of the Indian Army belonging to different infantry regiments who thwarted their attempt to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese were armed with clubs, sticks and other equipment for the clash, while Indian troops were also prepared for the clash as they had known the intentions of the adversary, sources told ANI.

In Yangtse, close to the Holydip and Parikrama area on the Line of Actual Control, where the Chinese side has been challenging Indian forces, the Chinese military has been acting aggressively over issues.