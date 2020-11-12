New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Placing individual ideologies before national interest has harmed the democratic setup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after unveiling a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University via video conferencing

Underscoring the need to keep the national interest above one's ideology, PM Modi said, "When people joined Mahatma Gandhi, they didn’t leave their ideologies and I have seen Emergency days. There were so many people from various political beliefs — from Congress, from RSS. But we were all united by a common cause of national interest.

Calling upon the students to not accept the status quo, the Prime Minister exhorted the need of asking questions engaging in debate or healthy conversation to reach a conclusion.

Prime Minister also delved into the reforms undertaken by the Modi government in last few years. "All our reforms are aimed at development. For years, farmers remained a topic of political discussion. But we gave them security and then started reforms," PM Modi said

“When we were oppressed during colonialism, Swami Vivekananda went to Michigan University in the earlier part of the last century & had said that even though this century is yours, next century will belong to India. It is our responsibility to realise this statement vision,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the event.

In a tweet from his personal handle, PM Modi said on Thursday, "At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening."

Earlier today, talking to media ahead of the unveiling, JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said that the JNU fraternity is “very happy that Swami Vivekananda’s statue will be inaugurated today by our PM”.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha