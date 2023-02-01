'Gives Priority To Deprived': PM Modi Hails First Union Budget Of Amrit Kaal

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said that several initiatives have been made to empower the middle class and ensure ease of living.

He also highlighted that the reduction in the tax-rate have given relief to people accordingly, adding that gives priority to the deprived and will fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers, and middle class.

"This budget is for a sustainable future further encouraging green energy, green growth, green infrastructure, and green jobs. We have focused on technology and new economy in the budget," he said as quoted by ANI.

He further mentioned that several steps have been taken to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them.

"Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," he said.

"The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the deprived. This budget will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and his team for this historic budget," PM Modi said in a televised address.

Noting that 'PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman' will bring a huge change in the lives of 'Vishvakarmas', the Prime Minister said that for the first time schemes relating to their support has been incorporated into the budget.

"Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarmas' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training and support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought into the budget. Preparations have been made for their training, technology, credit and market support. PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman means PM Vikas will bring about a huge change in the lives of crores of Vishwakarma," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the lives of women.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM added.

(With inputs from ANI)