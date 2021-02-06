Farmers' Protest: Tikait also demanded that the government should make a law on minimum support price (MSP) of crop procurement. The MSP is one of the main issues due to which farmers are protesting from last over two months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the day when the protesting farmers held a nationwide chakka jam to protest the newly enacted farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, on Saturday said that the farmer unions have given time to the Central Government till October 2 to resolve the ongoing impasse. Tikait further said that the farmers will not return to their homes unless their demands are heard and the three farm laws are repealed by the government.

Shortly after the three-hour-long Chakka Jam ended, Tikait, speaking at the Ghazipur protest site said, "We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure."

Tikait also demanded that the government should make a law on minimum price support (MSP) of crop procurement. The MSP is one of the main issues due to which farmers are protesting across the nation from last over two months.

The farmers' unions conducted a three-hour 'chakka jam' across the country today between 12 noon and 3 pm. The nationwide blockade was observed in several parts of the country including UP, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir. Several protesters were also detained during the demonstration, however, no untoward incident was reported from across the country.

Meanwhile, Police personnel had intensified their security measures and deployed personnel at all important points in Delhi and other states to maintain law and order situation. Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces were also deployed in Delhi-NCR region. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also witnessed at the Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'Chakka Jaam.'

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand for repealing farm laws. The government had offered to put the new farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan