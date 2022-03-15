New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asked all the schools students in the state to maintain harmony and peace across educational institutions and urged them to prioritise their studies and attend school regularly. The chief ministers' appeal came after Karnataka High Court today dismissed all the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in schools and PU Colleges.

"Please adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams. Peace and harmony must be maintained. I appeal to all authorities to accept the verdict. This is a matter of our children's future, nothing more important than education", Bommai said after the order.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi welcomed the decision and appealed to everyone to maintain peace by accepting the order of the Court. "I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state and country have to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of the High Court. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united," said Joshi.

"I'm happy that govt's stand has been upheld by Karnataka High Court. I request to the girls who went to the court should follow the judgment, education is more important than any other things", Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

"Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. The judgment marks a paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the constitution", Karnataka Attorney General, Prabuling Navadki said.

"It restates the position of law as held by SC in Sabarimala (case) by saying that what is essentially religious is not sufficient but what is required to be shown is essential to religion", he added.

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the court further noted. "We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," it said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan