New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Friday released a video of a terrorist surrendering before the security forces during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist in the video has reportedly joined terror organisation a few days back and is in his early twenties. The security forces have also recovered an AK-47 assault rifle from him.

The dramatic video posted by Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shows the terrorist, identified as Jahangir Bhatt, with his hands up in the air approaching a soldier who is wearing combat safety gear and holding an assault rifle.

“Is there anybody else? Is there any weapon? Come this side,” soldiers can be heard saying as the terrorist comes out from his hideout wearing just trousers.

“Jahangir, we are requesting you to drop your weapons and surrender. We have cordoned off the place where you are hiding. I assure nothing will happen to you,” the Army personnel said.

One SPO went missing with two AK-47 on 13 Oct 20. Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat (31 yr old shopkeeper) from Chadoora had gone missing too. Today, he was apprehended with one AK rifle.#Kashmir https://t.co/D2p2WmHqal pic.twitter.com/44YdqxGTSe — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 16, 2020

A soon as the terrorist started his movement, the soldier can be heard saying, “Surrender for the sake of God, for the sake of your family.” Further the army personnel can be heard saying among themselves, "Nobody will fire".

“Give him water. Please maintain some distance. Please be quiet. Leave your jersey. Nothing will happen to you. You have done a great job,” the soldiers calm Jahangir as he walks towards the security forces and settles on the mud boundary of the orchard.

In the second video posted by the Indian Army, the army personnel can be seen interacting with Jahangir's father who expressed gratitude to the army for saving his son. The man can also be seen touching the feet of soldiers present at the spot.

“Tell your son he has done a great job. His all past mistakes will be forgotten. But don’t let him go with the terrorists again,” a security personnel said to the father of Jahangir.

"On October 13, it was reported that an SPO (special police officer) had decamped with two AK-47 (rifles). Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat from Chadoora went missing. The family was trying to trace the individual. Today morning in a joint operation, the individual was cornered. As per protocol, the Indian Army made efforts to convince the individual to surrender. The individual surrendered," the Army said in a statement.

"The father of the individual was at the site and the impact of the efforts to make the youth come back from terror was visible. Indian Army continues to make efforts to prevent terror recruitment and in case of youth joining terror, provide options to get back," the statement added.

Posted By: Talib Khan