New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that the state government has formed a four-member high-level committee to probe a shocking incident where girl students at a hostel in Jalgaon were allegedly stripped and forced to dance by police personnel.

The investigation ordered by the Maharashtra government came after some girls from the Jalgaon hostel reportedly complained that policemen and some other people were allowed to enter the hostel premises on the pretext of an investigation and some girls were forced to strip and dance.

The minister made the announcement in the state Assembly after the issue was raised by opposition members. A video clip of the shameful incident has also surfaced on the internet.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. A four-member high-level committee of officials has been formed to conduct a probe into it..they have been asked to submit a report in two days. Action will be taken as per rules after the report is submitted," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh further said that "all information about the incident is being taken. The entire video recording and other documents are sought and statements are being recorded." Strict action will be taken as per rules after gathering all the information".

Attacking the Maharashtra government, former Maharashtra CM and leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said there is a video clip (of the incident) and it would have been a different case had it been just a news report. The video clip of a girl being forced to dance after stripping her is a serious matter. "Our expectation is that you take immediate action sensitively," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said that anybody found guilty will not be spared. "I have not seen the video. But I assure you that nobody will be spared, strict action will be taken. The Home Minister has ordered a probe and I am personally looking into it too," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan