New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office toMurmu as the CAG at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during his oath ceremony.

Soon after taking the oath, Murmu reached the CAG office and paid tributes to 'father of the nation' Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar before taking charge. Murmu had earlier this week stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first LG of the Jammu and Kashmir after the state was turned to a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370.

Before his nearly one-year stint as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Murmu was appointed as secretary in the ministry of finance. Following his resignation, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Jammu and Kashmir LG.

Sinha, 61, was a former Minister of State for Railways and later held an independent charge of Ministry of Communication. He took oath as the new J&K LG on Friday. Born on July 1, 1959 in Mohanpura of Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sinha has been actively involved in working for the backward villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He was considered as the front runner for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's post but the BJP leadership decided to go ahead with Yogi Adityanath. A civil engineer from the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, Sinha has been a three-time MP. He lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ghazipur to BSP leader and bahubali (don) Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma