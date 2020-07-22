The program, which was conducted on ground across universities will now be available for students exclusively at https://www.jagran.com/gilletteguard.html

New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Gillette Guard, India’s leading men’s grooming brand, has launched 'Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein' initiative across Lucknow, Kanpur and other major cities in Uttar Pradesh. With the online medium gaining traction, the programme will be conducted on the online platform of Dainik Jagran and will aim to reach 25000 students.

With an intent to make a difference in the lives of these young students all set to enter the corporate world, the programme will highlight the importance of grooming for a successful career and create more job opportunities for them. Through this programme experts from the industry will encourage young India to prepare for the journey to success.

The initiative which is supported by ace footballer Sunil Chhetri will be available exclusively at https://www.jagran.com/Gilletteguard.html. The students will be trained through a customised video on personality development imperative for their career growth.

Thereafter, they will have to undertake an aptitude test, for which they will receive scores and an online certificate. Top 10 students from this lot will be further be short-listed for a scholarship worth up to INR 5 lakhs along with internship opportunities in reputed companies.

Speaking about the initiative, Sunil Chhetri, said, “No matter what it is that you do, along the way you realize the importance of being well-groomed and carrying yourself smartly. This is a wonderful initiative by Gillette Guard which identifies and addresses the grooming needs of young individuals and is preparing them in the right direction of progress”.

“I’m happy to be associated with the programme and with Gillette Guard. It’s great that ‘Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein’ has now been customized and made available online which will help in reaching out to a wider audience.”

‘Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein’ is a unique platform by Gillette Guard that provides grooming guidance and training to college students to enable them with self-assurance and prepare them for their future endeavours. Through this initiative, Gillette Guard also creates unique job opportunities for youth across the country. The programme is live and students can register at https://www.jagran.com/Gilletteguard.html and get started.

