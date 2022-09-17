Gift Of Unemployment: Youth Congress Marks PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Berojgari Mela’

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday turned 72. While the country is witnessing a number of events on the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised 'Berojgari Melas' across the country to observe PM Modi's birthday as 'unemployment day', party officials said.

Several party workers gathered at the IYC office on Saturday, holding placards and wearing black shirts. They also raised slogans in order to protest against unemployment.

Addressing party workers, IYC national president Srinivas BV said that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power, it brought the "gift of unemployment" to the youth of the country.

He also mentioned that the country has a large population of youth out of which 60 per cent are unemployed. "This is a very scary situation," Srinivas alleged.

Claiming that the country is facing "economic slowdown" under the BJP government, he said that the youth are "disappointed".

He further added that Narendra Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year to the youth of the country and as per that 16 crore youth should have been employed by now. "The PM is least bothered about the employment of the youth. He is concerned about the employment of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah," he alleged.

The IYC also urged the Prime Minister to pay attention to the unemployed youth and provide them with jobs.

Meanwhile, to mark PM's birthday, BJP organised a number of events across the country. BJP's President JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition on the various aspects of his life from his childhood to becoming the leader of the nation.

Prime Minister Modi also released eight cheetahs, which had become extinct in India, into special enclosures in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. "Project Cheetah will help in restoration of grassland ecosystems, enhance livelihood opportunities," PM said.

He also addressed women of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh and talked about women empowerment.

"A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying," PM said.

(With agency inputs)