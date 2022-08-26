Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit Jolts Already Damaged Congress | List Of Big Leaders Who Left Party In Recent Times

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tendered his resignation from the party, criticising Rahul Gandhi for his "immaturity" and "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister announced his resignation in an explosive letter to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Amidst continuous electoral losses, the ‘Grand Old Party’ is experiencing a wave of resignations with both young and old guards of the party swapping sides in search of better prospects and places. Some of the renegades are currently employed by their new parties as ministers or members of parliament.

Besides Azad, Jaiveer Shergill, who resigned earlier this week, is the most recent name to leave the party, claiming that a "specific coterie" influences decision-making. This problem has plagued the Congress party for a very long time and has been brought up by various party officials in the past.

List of big Congress leaders who left the party in recent times:

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was considered to play a pivotal role in the decisions of the Congress, resigned from the party in March 2020 over his fights with the party leadership in the state. Scindia helped the Congress return to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. He ended his 18 years of association with at least 20MLAs by quitting their membership, which resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

Scindia then joined the BJP and was chosen to serve in the Rajya Sabha. He became a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet following the 2021 Cabinet reshuffle. From 1991 to 1993, his father, the late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, also held the role. He was awarded the portfolio of Civil Aviation Minister. He succeeded RCP Singh last month and took on the additional responsibility of the Steel Ministry.

HARDIK PATEL

The 2015 Patidar quota protests gave rise to Hardik Patel, who was even predicted by some political commentators to be the Gujarat political leader of the future. He was unable to marshal a sizable throng for a significant protest after the first one, and he has since been an outcast in politics. Prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he joined the Congress. However, the BJP won all of Gujarat's parliamentary seats.

After becoming a prominent political figure and serving the Congress for three years, the 28-year-old Patel unexpectedly switched parties in June of this year, providing the BJP an advantage over its rivals in Gujarat's approaching Assembly elections. He claimed that the senior leadership was neglecting the concerns of the people because he felt ignored by Congress. However, the BJP has yet to assign Patel any duties.

SUSHMITA DEV

Sushmita Dev, once considered to be a close aide to Rahul Gandhi, served as the national head of the women's wing of the Congress until she withdrew from the party's primary membership in 2021. She was one of the party's well-known figures in Assam. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the former MP lost his seat in Silchar. She later joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in August 2021, which also sent her to the Rajya Sabha.

JITIN PRASADA

Jitin Prasada, a well-known Brahmin representative of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, left Congress in 2021. Prasada began his career in the Youth Congress and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004. He served as a minister in the Center's UPA administration. He was given this responsibility by the Congress for the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. But in West Bengal, the party suffered a humiliating loss. Prasada joined the BJP in June 2021 and was appointed to Yogi Adityanath's cabinet