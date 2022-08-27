Ghulam Nabi Azad To Launch New Party Within 14 Days, Says His Close Aide

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from Congress on Friday, will launch his own political party and its first unit would come up in the union territory (UT) within a fortnight, said his close confidant GM Saroori on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Saroori said that the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019, position of Jammu and Kashmir will be part of the party's manifesto.

"Azad is coming to Jammu on September 4 to hold consultations with his well-wishers before the launch of our new party," he told news agency PTI, claiming that hundreds of senior Congress leaders, Panchayati Raj Institution members, and prominent workers have resigned from the party in support of the former Rajya Sabha MP.

"We are happy that he is returning to J-K where he served as chief minister (from November 2, 2005 to July 11, 2008). People view his rule as a golden era and want him back to pull out Jammu and Kashmir from the present situation," Saroori, a former vice-president of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, said.

When asked about Congress accusations that Azad is "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Saroori said those criticising him were shutting their eyes to the ground realities or were finding the earth beneath their feet slipping away.

"He is a secular leader who worked to strengthen the Congress over the past five decades. In fact, all of us have given our blood and sweat, but how can you stay back in a party which is insulting and humiliating you," he asked, blaming the Congress leadership for compelling them to take such a decision.

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, resigned from Congress on Friday. Hours later, the former Union Minister said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," he told PTI. "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back."