Ghulam Nabi Azad Takes Parting Shots At Rahul Gandhi, Says His 'Childish Behaviour' Led To Congress' Decline

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday dropped a bomb and severed 50-year-long ties with the grand old party. Azad, one of the most senior leaders in the party, highlighted the changes in the working of the Congress party since Rahul Gandhi's entry into electoral politics and blamed him for sidelining senior party leaders.

Azad, in his 5-page letter to Congres interim chief Sonia Gandhi, hit out at Rahul Gandhi for "destroying the consultative mechanism of the party" since his induction as the Party Vice President. "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed Vice President by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him", Azad wrote.

Underlining Rahul's "childish and immature" behaviour, Azad said that his actions "more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014 that was at the receiving end of a campaign of calumny and insinuation from a combination of forces of the right wing and certain unscrupulous corporate interests".

"One of the most glaring examples of his (Rahul Gandhi) immaturity was the tearing up of the government ordnance in the full glare of the media. This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and the government of India," Azad further wrote.

Ghulam Nabi Azad further alleged that all important decisions of the party were taken either by Rahul Gandhi "or rather worse his security guards and PAs (personal assistants)".

"After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended working committee, you took over as interim president. A position that you have continued to hold even today for the past three years".

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs (personal assistants)", Azad's letter read.

Azad also highlighted Congress' diminishing presence in national politics recalling the grand old party's humiliating loss in two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019. "Under your stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner", Azad said.

"It has lost 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 - 2022. The party only won four state elections and was able to get into a coalition situation in six instances. Unfortunately, today, the Congress is ruling in only two states and is a very marginal coalition partner in two other states", his letter added.