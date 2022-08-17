Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits J-K Congress' Campaign Chief Hours After Being Picked By Sonia Gandhi

Congress, which is facing an existential crisis, suffered another setback on Tuesday night after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as the party's campaign committee chief in Jammu and Kashmir, hours after being appointed to the post by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

It is not clear why Azad resigned from the position, but media reports said he declined to take charge as the party's campaign committee chief in the union territory (UT) due to health issues. However, some reports claimed Azad saw his appointment as a "demotion" as he is already a member of Congress' all-India political affairs committee.

Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, is a member of the G23 group in Congress and has repeatedly shown his dissatisfaction with the party's top brass. A former Rajya Sabha member, Azad was also not renominated to the Upper House by Congress last year.

In a revamped unit, Gandhi has also named Raman Bhalla as Congress' working president in the UT. The party chief has also appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as Congress' new Jammu and Kashmir president. The post was earlier held by Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is considered to be a close aide of Azad.

Mir had tendered his resignation in July after holding the post for eight years, which has been accepted by Gandhi. "I have resigned from Congress coordination committee in J-K as a protest against the recent appointment of PCC chief in UT. The decision is not in favour of the party," he had said.

It should be noted that the Centre is preparing to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon and the process of finalisation of electoral rolls is underway after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

However, the reshuffle in Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit is believed to have angered many leaders. Besides Wani another former Congress MLA, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, resigned from the committee soon after its formation.

"We are unhappy as senior leaders were not consulted before taking a decision on J-K PCC chief. We have resigned from the party's coordination committee as a protest against the recent announcements of the PCC chief. I have resigned from Congress' primary membership," Dar said, as reported by news agency ANI.