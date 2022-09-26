Ghulam Nabi Azad Names His New Political Outfit 'Democratic Azad Party'

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announces the name of his new party. Nabi, who resigned from Congress on August 26, named his new party the "Democratic Azad Party."

Annoucing the name of his new political outflit, Azad said that he wanted the name to be democratic.

"Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi & Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful & independent."

Veteran politician Azad also unveiled the Democratic Azad Party's flag and explained the significance of the colour.

"Mustard colour indicates creativity & unity in diversity, white indicates peace & blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination & limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky."

Prior to this, Azad declared the formation of his own political organisation with the goal of restoring complete statehood at his first public event after leaving the Congress in Jammu.

He had stated that Jammu and Kashmir's residents will choose the party's name and flag.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party.



"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added then.

Azad resigned from the all post of congress last week. He has been Chief Minister of J-K from 2005 to 2008.

Azad had stated that he was ending his 50-year relationship with the Congress and tendered his resignation with "deep grief and a terribly leaden heart." Earlier, he served as the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Azad had stated that the situation in the party has reached a "point of no return" while recalling his lengthy affiliation with the Congress.

Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, but his main target was Rahul Gandhi, who he called a "immature person" and a "non-serious personality."



