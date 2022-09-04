'Doesn't Change One's DNA': Ghulam Nabi Azad Hits Out At Congress Ahead Of Jammu Rally

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the grand old party, which was cozying up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he left the party. The former Rajya Sabha member's remarks come a day ahead of his mega rally in Jammu where he is expected to launch his own political outfit.

"MPs from 22 parties spoke about me (on my farewell) but only what the PM said was highlighted," Azad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "If you meet people from other political parties and talk to them, it does not change your DNA."

Azad, speaking at a book release function in New Delhi, was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotional speech during his retirement from the Upper House. Notably, Congress has alleged that Azad's "DNA has been Modi-fied" after he ended his five-decade-long association with the party last month.

Attacking the Congress, the former Union Minister said the composite culture of India has changed over the years, noting that Hindus and Muslims have stayed together in the country, but it "was not unusual for Hindus to study Arabic and Muslims to study the Gita".

"Both (former prime ministers Atal Bihari) Vajpayee-ji and Indira Gandhi used to come. Now political parties are like they are at war...," he said at the launch of the book, 'Moon of the Saffron Fields - The Legend of Habba Khatoon' by Padma Shri awardee Pran Kishore. "Unfortunately we all have been divided and it is saddening."

73-year-old Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, resigned from the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also slammed former party chief Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" Congress' entire consultative mechanism.

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi," Azad told Sonia Gandhi in his five-page resignation letter.

"The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India."