Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces New Jammu And Kashmir-Based Party, Says People Will Decide Its Name And Flag

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from Congress, on Sunday announced the launch of his political party but said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide its name and the flag. 73-year-old Azad made the announcement while addressing a public meeting at the Sainik Colony in Jammu.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said, adding that the party will focus on "the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile".

The former Union Minister, who was addressing his first public event after resigning from the grand old party, also launched an attack on Congress top brass and said that he gave his blood for the party, which has forgotten how he helped it. Continuing his attack, Azad said that the Congress was formed with efforts and not with tweets and SMSs.

"Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," the former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha said.

"People from Congress now go to jail in buses, they call DGP, Commissioners, get their name written and leave within an hour. That is the reason Congress has been unable to grow," he added.

#WATCH | Congress was made by us by our blood & sweat, not by computers, not by tweets. People trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets: Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu today pic.twitter.com/JfTJIFPEsS — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister from 2005 to 2008, ended his five-decade-old association with Congress last month. In his eight-page resignation letter to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi for Congress' dismal performance since 2014.

Azad said that Sonia Gandhi became just "a nominal head" in Congress and said that all important decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs". He said he was submitting his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart".

However, Congress leaders have hit back at Azad, saying his "DNA has been Modi-fied". But Azad, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that someone's DNA does not change "if you meet people from other political parties and talk to them".