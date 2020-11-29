Last week, Owaisi had also challenged the prime minister to come to Hyderabad for campaigning and see how many seats his party wins in the GHMC elections, scheduled to be held on December 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asduddin Owaisi has taken a dig at the BJP after it deployed an army of its top leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other Union ministers for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Mocking the saffron party, the AIMIM chief said that the BJP is treating the GHMC polls as one to elect the prime minister and that only US President Donald Trump was left to come to Hyderabad for the campaigning.

"The Hyderabad election has been treated in such a way that it seems Hyderabad's people are going to pick a new wazir-e-azam (Prime Minister). Someone calls me Jinnah...some say rubbish things and lie," Mr Owaisi said.

"The BJP is calling its big ministers and Chief Ministers. Now only Donald Trump is left to campaign for Hyderabad's municipal elections. You call him, too, but nothing will matter. Inshallah, Majlis (AIMIM) will succeed," he said.

Last week, Owaisi had also challenged the prime minister to come to Hyderabad for campaigning and see how many seats his party wins in the GHMC elections, scheduled to be held on December 1. The prime minister also visited Hyderabad on Saturday but his visit was aimed at reviewing the vaccine development at Bharat Biotech's facility and not for the electioneering.

Earlier on Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also held a roadshow and a rally in Hyderabad. A large number of BJP workers donning saffron clothes took part in the UP CM's show of strength in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad. He later addressed a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad's old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Besides, BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have also held public meetings in Hyderabad to seek votes in the GHMC elections.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma