Ghaziabad Woman Arrested For Allegedly Fabricating Gang-Rape Story

A 38-year-old woman from Ghaziabad who allegedly fabricated a gang-rape story was arrested on Saturday. She, along with three of her aides, has been charged with cheating and forgery.

The woman has alleged that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped by five men for two days.

Ghaziabad's alleged gang-rape case | The woman was arrested by our police team from Delhi. The woman was admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi, some time ago: Ghaziabad City SP Nipun Agarwal



(File Pic) https://t.co/1Z7E6VSNfI pic.twitter.com/elEKlz0R47 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

"The woman was arrested by our police team from Delhi. The woman was admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi some time ago," said Ghaziabad City SP Nipun Agarwal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Azad, Afzal, and Gaurav, the woman's aides, were also arrested and charged with IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged).

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) chairperson, on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to constitute a high-level enquiry committee to investigate the alleged abduction and gangrape of a 38-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the DCW chief has noted the incident as shocking and deeply upsetting.

"Needless to say, this is very serious, shocking, and deeply upsetting on several levels…It must be examined as to who inflicted injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance in her private part, which was removed by GTB hospital (as mentioned in the MLC report)."

On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also said that the woman and her family members gave contradictory statements in connection with the alleged gangrape.

The NCW said it was told by the police that evidence suggests that Rs. 5,000 was paid to individuals to sensationalise the case in the media.