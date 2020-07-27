The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, a woman was found dead near Ghaziabad's Dashmesh Vatika on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to the report, the woman's body was found inside a bag near the Sahibabad Police station. The police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for postmortem, said the police.

Ghaziabad: Body of a woman found inside a bag near Dashmesh Vatika under Sahibabad Police station area. Police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hznanVOfq0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2020

(Official Twitter account of news agency ANI)

More Details Awaited

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma