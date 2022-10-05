Ghaziabad Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dies, Massive Hole In Wall After LED TV Explodes At Home

A 16-YEAR-old boy died after an LED TV exploded at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. His mother, sister-in-law and a friend were injured. The explosion was so powerful that concrete slabs and a portion of the wall collapsed, creating panic among the neighbours, the police said, as quoted by NDTV.

The deceased who was identified as Omendra, suffered severe shrapnel injuries, with tiny projectiles hitting him on the face, chest and neck, the police said. Vinita, the dead teen's neighbour, reported hearing a huge ban, "I thought a cylinder has exploded. We all came running out. We saw smoke coming out of our neighbour's house," she said.

It was reported that deceased Omendra, his mother, sister-in-law and his friend, Karan, were in the room when the LED TV exploded. Omendra was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died there. His mother and Karan are being treated.

A relative of the deceased teen, Monica, claimed to have been in another room when the explosion occurred. "The explosion was so powerful, the entire house shook and parts of the wall collapsed," she said.

Speaking to media reporters, Ghaziabad police officer Gyanendra Singh said the police are investigating the matter. "Four people - two women and two boys - were injured. Unfortunately, one of the boys died. Initial investigation shows the LED TV mounted on the wall exploded," he said.

He further said the early inquiry indicates that a high voltage may have caused the LED TV to burst. Locals in the area also claimed that there is often a problem with high and low voltage in the area. People have held the electrical firm accountable in cases like this.