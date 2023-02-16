Ghaziabad Residents On Alert After Second Leopard Spotted Within 10 Days; City Bar Association Calls Strike

NEARLY 10 days after a leopard that entered Ghaziabad district court premises on February 8 was rescued by the district administration and forest officials, another leopard was spotted in the same area on Thursday.

According to lawyers cited by the news agency IANS, the leopard, suspected to have entered the District Court premises on Wednesday, was seen on Thursday morning in a CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Bar Association on Thursday called a strike, expressing concern over the frequent spotting of leoperds.

"Due to safety concerns, all the advocates have observed the strike and closed their respective chambers," an advocate said," as quoted by IANS.

"The news of leopard spotting triggered panic among the court staff," Nitin Yadav, Ghaziabad Bar Association Secretary, said.

"Later, a meeting was convened by the Bar Association, and it was decided to observe a strike today," he added.

Earlier on February 8, a leopard that entered the premises of the same court attacked three persons -- a lawyer, a cobbler and a police constable, near the old building complex.

The cobbler had sustained serious injuries in the attack.

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

A 12-member team of the Forest Department along with the police personnel were engaged in a four-hour-long operation to capture the leopard.

"We received info about it around 4 pm. District administration & forest officials reached the spot. The leopard was tranquilised. 2 persons are critically injured & 4 received minor injuries. We will check the CCTV footage to know how the leopard entered here," ADM Ghaziabad was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)