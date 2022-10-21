Ghaziabad Gang Rape Case Cooked Up By Woman To Frame 5 Men Over Property Dispute: Police

THE ALLEGED gang rape case of a Delhi woman in Ghaziabad, which came to light two days back, turned out to be a fake case in which the said victim lied to frame the five accused men over a property dispute. As per the police, the woman along with her three accomplices -- Gaurav, Azad and Afzal -- conspired to frame the five men in a fake gang rape case over a property dispute.

The case came to light on Oct 18 when the Ghaziabad police received information about a woman -- a resident of Delhi -- who was found lying near a road in Ghaziabad's Nandgram. The case gained prominence on Oct 19 when Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal shared details of the alleged incident and tweeted that the 38-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag with an iron rod inserted in her private parts. It was alleged that she was gang-raped and tortured for two days.

However, the police today said that the woman was with her friends for two days, the duration during which she claimed that she was raped and tortured by five men. "She was with two of her friends for the two days — the duration for which she'd alleged she'd been kidnapped and raped by five men," said IG Meerut Range Praveen Kumar.

"An acquaintance of complainant woman, Azad, her two other accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal, had planned this (gang-rape) in dispute over a property. All three arrested. Woman is also involved in conspiracy, action will be taken against her too," Praveen Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, the Ghaziabad police informed that they had arrested four of the five accused and further investigation is underway. The police, however, didn't rule out the property dispute angle then and said that they are investigating every angle. As per a report by NDTV, the doctors at Delhi's GTB hospital, where the woman was admitted, denied that she had any internal injury.

The woman had told the police that she had come to her brother's house in Ghaziabad for a birthday party. Her brother dropped her off at a bus stand from where five men allegedly kidnapped her and took to her to an unspecified location where she was allegedly gang-raped.

Denying all the allegations, the police today said that mobile signal tracking showed that one of the woman's friends had switched off his phone at the spot where she was found lying in a jute bag. The police have arrested three accomplices of the woman and will take action against her as well. "The complaint was all a conspiracy hatched to file a rape case on the five men," Kumar said.

"Evidence has also been found that one of them gave money to a person through PayTM to give more publicity to the rape case," the IG said, adding, "We have recovered the car in which she went with her friends and stayed with them for two days".