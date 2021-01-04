Muradnagar Crematorium Roof Collapse: So far 25 people have lost their lives while 17 others are still critical.

Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three people, including a junior engineer and a supervisor, and registered a case against them in connection with the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar that has claimed the lives of 24 people so far.

Those who have been arrested by the police have identified as executive officer of the municipality Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal and supervisor Ashis. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 304 (causing death by negligence).

Meanwhile, Ajay Tyagi, the contractor who is also an accused in the case, is still missing.

The officials have informed that the death toll is expected to rise as several people are expected to trapped inside the building's rubble. They further said that 17 people are critical and are admitted to hospital.

What happened on Sunday?

Several people were attending a funeral on Sunday at the cremation ground. They took shelter under the recently constructed structure while it started raining. However, the roof of the structure collapsed soon, killing 24 while dozens were injured.

The dead, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time, the officials said.

Rescue workers sifted through the building's rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there.

The local people were the first to arrive at the cremation ground in Muradnagar's Ukhlarsi village in Ghaziabad district, adjoining the national capital.

Police followed by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit also then reached the spot, pulling out the dead and the injured from the debris.

PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressed their grief over the incident.

"I express my condolences to the near and dear ones of those who lost their lives in this accident, and also hope for a quick recovery of the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each man killed. He has also directed the officials to submit a report on the incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma