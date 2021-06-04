Ghaziabad COVID Curbs: On June 3, the Ghaziabad administration held a meeting with the traders' associations and RWAs to discuss plans to gradually open commercial establishments as the active coronavirus cases in the city are expected soon to go below 600.

Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: As fresh COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad dipped to double digits -- 49 -- for the sixth consecutive day on June 2, the district administration is set to ease the restrictions in the city induced by the ongoing pandemic.

On June 3, the Ghaziabad administration held a meeting with the traders' associations and RWAs to discuss plans to gradually open commercial establishments as the active coronavirus cases in the city are expected soon to go below 600. With this decreasing trend, even the residents of Ghaziabad are demanding to ease the restrictions in the city. The traders' association has put forward the demand to extend the closing time of shops by one hour – till 8 pm instead of 7 pm.

“Since the number of active cases is on the decline due to a lesser number of fresh cases and more patients getting discharged, we expect that the partial Corona curfew may be relaxed by Monday. We are keeping a tab on the daily figures. We have directed all stakeholders to cooperate in order to control the spread of infection so that cases keep below 600,” District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told The Times of India.

“We have taken note of suggestions made by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), transporters, traders’ associations, and others. Once the relaxations come into play, the suggestions will be evaluated. They have also been asked to take up voluntary community containment directions given earlier by the administration,” the District Magistrate added.

Anil Agarwal, president of the textile traders’ associations also said, "We have assured the administration that we will follow all guidelines and urged the DM to allow markets to stay open from 8 am to 8 pm. We have also requested that the weekly lockdown on Tuesday be lifted in our case as weekend lockdown is already in place".

On May 30, the Uttar Pradesh government had eased lockdown restrictions across various districts in the state, allowing certain activities from June 1. However, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and 18 other districts were ordered to remain under curfew as they continued to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha