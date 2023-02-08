Several Injured After Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court Premises

A LEOPARD has entered the Ghaziabad Court premises on Wednesday afternoon injuring two to three people. Initial reports suggest that the leopard has attacked a shoe shiner and a lawyer inside the court building. The leopard swooped on the ear of the shoeshiner in which he got severly injured. As soon the leopard entered the court premises, all the courtrooms of the old building became empty.

Leopard in Ghaziabad court. pic.twitter.com/cVXOruLr0Z — Raghib Ali (@Ali450Ali) February 8, 2023

However, the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The leopard is said to have been in the court premises for the 30 minutes. As per the media reports, the leopard is sitting on the edge of the building's iron grill. The Forest Department team is still on the way to reach the place of incident.

The leopard also injured a cobbler outside CJM Court's office after attacking him. The leopard suddenly entered the court from the IMT side at around 4 pm. Later, it moved on to the first floor's Chief Judicial Magistrate’s office.

Further details are awaited.