Ghaziabad COVID Restrictions: The night curfew in the Ghaziabad district will begin from 9 pm in the night and continue till 7 am in the morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursday said that the local administration in the city has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the district in wake of the alarming rise in coronavirus across the Delhi-NCR. Earlier, English Jagran had reported that the district administration in Ghaziabad will hold a crucial meet on Thursday, following which a decision in this regard will be taken.

Over the last few days, coronavirus cases have been rising in Ghaziabad, forcing the district administration to impose COVID-19-induced restrictions again. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a video conference with the district magistrate of Ghaziabad and reviewed the situation in the city.

Earlier, the Ghaziabad administration had imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to control crowd gatherings. It had also issued guidelines for multiplexes, shopping malls, educational institutes and hotels and asked them not to entertain customers who do not wear face masks.

The Ghaziabad officials had also banned the celebrations of Holi in the district and said that vehicles carrying idols and the "tazia" would not be permitted to halt on the road in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Stricter curbs imposed in Noida as cases rise

With a rise in coronavirus cases across the NCR, stricter curbs have also been imposed in neighbouring Noida and monitoring in all the containment zones of the city has been intensified.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY has said that an entire floor of a multistory building will be declared a containment zone if a coronavirus case is found. He also said that the entire building will be converted into a containment zone if more cases are found.

"Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After one Covid case on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the building will be turned into a containment zone," Suhas LY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

