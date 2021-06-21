Ghaziabad Assault Case: In its response, the Twitter said that its Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari is ready to appear before the police via video conference.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter India on Monday responded to the legal notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police over the video linked to the assualt of an elderly man in Ghaziabad. In its response, the Twitter said that its Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari is ready to appear before the police via video conference.

However, the Uttar Pradesh is not satisfied with the reply of the micro-blogging website and will send its notice again, reported news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma