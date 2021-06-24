Ghaziabad Assault Case: The High Court further said that if the Ghaziabad Police wants to examine Twitter MD, then it can do so through virtual mode.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday gave interim interim relief to Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari in connection with the assault of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Loni and directed the Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him.

The High Court further said that if the Ghaziabad Police wants to examine Twitter MD, then it can do so through virtual mode. The matter will now be heard by the court on June 29.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma