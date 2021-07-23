Ghaziabad Assault Case: The court observed that the notice issued under the Section 41A of the CrPC is "malafide" and said that it should be treated as a notice under Section 160 CrPC.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Giving a breather to Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said that his plea against the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case is "maintainable". The court observed that the notice issued under the Section 41A of the CrPC is "malafide" and said that it should be treated as a notice under Section 160 CrPC.

"Provisions of the statute cannot be permitted to become tools of harassment. Respondent (UP Police) has not placed even an iota of material to demonstrate even prima facie involvement of the petitioner (Maheshwari)," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"There was not only failure of respondent (UP Police) to secure information that is available in the public domain, but the ominous silence maintained on the merits of the matter and an attempt to coax the Court to scrap the petition on jurisdiction," it said while asking Maheshwari to cooperate.

Maheshwari had moved the Karnataka High Court after the Uttar Pradesh Police issued notice against him and asked him to appear before it in connection with the assault of an elderly man in Loni. The police had registered a cases after Twitter and some journalists after they claimed that the elderly man was forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

Registering an FIR under Sections 153, 120B and 34 of the IPC, the police had denied a communal angle said that the man -- who was identified as Sufi Abdul Samad -- was beaten by some youths after he sold them some tabeez (amulets).

"We found that he came on June 5 from Loni border area. From there, Abdul Samad, who makes amulets, went to Hazipur village. He already knew the accused. The men, who were upset with him, had called him. Several arrests have already been made," the Uttar Pradesh Police had said.

