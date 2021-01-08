Farmers Protest: The farmer unions also told the government their "ghar wapsi" can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 8th round talks between farmers and the government ended inconclusively on Friday as the Centre refused to take back the new Agri laws and offered amendments. However, the farmer unions reiterated that they want nothing but only their demand to repeal the farm laws fulfilled. The next round of talks is now scheduled for January 15.

The farmer unions also told the government their "ghar wapsi" can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. At the eighth round of negotiations with the 41-member representative group of protesting farmers, the government asserted the farm reform laws have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in various states and asked the unions to think about the interests of the entire country.

The insiders at the meeting, as quoted by news agency PTI, disclosed that not much discussions could take place at the meeting and the next date has been decided after keeping in mind a scheduled hearing of Supreme Court on January 11.

"Discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made. Govt urged that if farmer unions give an option other than repealing, we'll consider it. But no option could be presented, so the meeting was concluded & it was decided to hold next meeting on 15th Jan", Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said as quoted by ANI after the 8th round of meeting.

After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha's Hannan Mollah said that the farmer unions will not go to any court and only want the laws to be repealed by the government. He also asserted that the farmers will continue their fight against the agri laws if the government don't take back the legislation.

"There was a heated discussion, we said we don't want anything other than the repeal of laws. We won't go to any Court, this (repeal) will either be done or we'll continue to fight. Our parade on 26th Jan will go on as planned", Hannan Mollah said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said that the farmer union don't want to have clause-wise discussions and simply want a repeal of the farm laws.

"Farmers won't relent before the laws are repealed. We'll come on 15th again. We're not going anywhere. The govt wanted to talk about amendments. We don't wish to have clause wise discussions. We simply want a repeal of the new farm laws" Rakesh Tikait said as quoted by ANI.

Around one hour after the meeting, the three ministers stepped out of the discussion hall for their own internal consultations, after union leaders decided to observe silence while holding out papers with slogans including 'Jeetenge ya Marenge' (We will either win or die).

The union leaders, however, refused to take a lunch break and stayed put in the meeting room, a source said. Before the start of the meeting, Tomar had also met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah for about an hour.

On January 4, the seventh round of talks ended inconclusively as the unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws, while the government wanted to discuss only the "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to end the stalemate.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws, despite the cold weather and heavy rains.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan