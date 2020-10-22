The central government has signed air bubble pact with 18 countries, allowing international passengers flights to resume their services in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All international and domestic flights were banned in India after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus crisis. While the domestic air services resumed from May 25, the ban on international flights continues because of the pandemic. However, the Centre has established air bubbles with 18 countries, allowing international passengers flights to resume their services in India.

Under the air bubble agreement, national carriers of the two countries are allowed ferry passengers without any restrictions. However, there are several rules and norms which one will have to follow. So as Centre establishes air bubbles with 18 countries, here's the full list of guidelines and who all can travel from India to these 18 countries:

1. Ukraine:

Who can travel to Ukraine from India?

According to the agreement, nationals of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, excluding Russia, can travel to Ukraine from India. Apart from them, Indian nationals holding any valid visa of Ukraine, including diplomatic and official passport holders, are allowed to travel.

Who can travel to India from Ukraine?

All Indian nationals from CIS countries, except Russia, and all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Ukraine can travel to India from Ukraine.

2. Afganistan:

Who can travel to Afghanistan from India?

All Afghan nationals, Indian nationals, foreign nationals holding valid Afghanistan visas can travel to Afghanisation from India.

Who can travel to India from Afghanistan?

Indian nationals, OCI cardholders holding Afghanistan passports, foreign nationals holding valid Indian visa can travel from Afghanistan to India.

3. Bahrain:

Who can travel to Bahrain from India?

Bahrain nationals, Indian nationals holding valid Bahrain visa can travel to Bahrain from India.

Who can travel to India from Bahrain?

Indian nationals, OCI cardholders holding Bahrain passports, Bahrain nationals holding valid Indian visa can travel from Bahrain to India.

4. Kenya:

Who can travel to Kenya from India?

As per the agreement between the two countries, nationals or residents of any African country or Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Kenya and destined for any country in Africa can travel to Kenya from India.

Who can travel to India from Kenya?

Indian nationals stranded in any country in Africa, all OIC cardholders holding valid visa of Kenya or any other African country can travel to India from Kenya as per the agreement.

5. Bhutan:

Who can travel to Bhutan from India?

The agreement between India and Bhutan says that nationals of Bhutan or any Indian national can travel to Bhutan from India.

Who can travel to India from Bhutan?

The agreement also says that Indian nationals, OCI cardholders, Bhutani nationals or foreigners holding visas issued by the Ministry of External Affairs can travel to India from Bhutan.

6. Canada:

Who can travel to Canda from India?

Canadian nationals, foreigners with valid Canadian visa, Indian with valid Canadian visa and seamen of foreign and Indian nationalities are allowed to travel to Canada from India.

Who can travel to India from Canada?

Stranded Indian nationals, OIC cardholders, foreigners holding Indian visa are allowed to enter India from Canada as per the agreement between two countries.

7. France:

Who can travel to France from India?

Indian nationals, stranded EU citizens and seamen of foreign and Indian nationalities are allowed to travel to France from India.

Who can travel to India from France?

Stranded Indian nationals, OIC cardholders, foreigners holding Indian visa are allowed to enter India from France as per the agreement between two countries.

8. Germany:

Who can travel to Germany from India?

The agreement between India and Germany says that Indian nationals, stranded EU citizens and seamen of foreign and Indian nationalities are allowed to travel to Germany from India.

Who can travel to India from Germany?

Stranded Indian nationals, OIC cardholders, foreigners holding Indian visa are allowed to enter India from Germany as per the agreement between India and Germany.

9. Iraq:

Who can travel to Iraq from India?

Iraqi nationals, Indian national holding Iraqi passports are allowed to travel to Iraq from India as per the agreement between India and Iraq.

Who can travel to India from Iraq?

Indian nationals, OCI cardholders, Iraqi nationals with valid Indian passport can travel to India from Iraq.

10. Japan:

Who can travel to Japan from India?

Japanese nationals, Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Japan can enter Japan from India.

Who can travel to India from Japan?

Indian nationals, OCI cardholders, Japanese nationals with valid Indian passport can travel to India from Japan.

11. Maldives:

Who can travel to the Maldives from India?

Maldivian nationals, Indian nationals, foreign nationals holding valid Maldivian visas can travel to the Maldives from India.

Who can travel to India from the Maldives?

Indian nationals, Maldivian nationals, foreign nationals holding valid India visas can travel to India from the Maldives.

12. Nigeria:

Who can travel to Nigeria from India?

Stranded Nigerian nationals, Indian nationals with valid Nigerian visas, seamen of foreign nationalities and seamen holding Indian passports can travel to Nigeria from India.

Who can travel to India from Nigeria?

Indian nationals stranded in any country in Africa, OIC cardholders holding Nigerian passports or any country in Africa and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by India can travel to India from Nigeria.

13. Qatar:

Who can travel to Qatar from India?

Qatari nationals and Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa can travel to Qatar from India.

Who can travel to India from Qatar?

Indian nationals stranded in Qatar, OIC cardholders holding Qatari passports and Qatari nationals holding Indian visas can travel to India from Qatar.

14. United Arab Emirates (UAE):

Who can travel to the UAE from India?

UAE nationals, ICA approved UAE residents destined for UAE only and Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa can travel to UAE from India.

Who can travel to India from UAE?

Stranded Indian nationals, OCI cardholders and UAE nationals holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission can travel to India from UAE.

15. United Kingdom (UK):

Who can travel to the UK from India?

Stranded UK nationals, Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa, seamen of foreign nationalities and seamen holding Indian passports can travel to the UK from India.

Who can travel to India from the UK?

Stranded Indian nationals, OCI cardholders and foreigners holding Indian visas can travel to the UK from India.

16. United States of America (USA):

Who can travel to the USA from India?

US citizens, foreign nationals, Indian nationals holding valid US visas seamen of foreign nationalities and seamen holding Indian passports can travel to the US from India.

Who can travel to India from the USA?

Stranded Indian nationals, OCI cardholders and foreigners holding Indian visas can travel to the USA from India.

17. Oman:

Who can travel to Oman from India?

Oman nationals and Indian national holding Oman visa can travel to Oman from India.

Who can travel to India from Oman?

Indian nationals stranded in Oman OCI cardholders, Oman nationals holding valid Indian visas passports can travel to India from Oman

18. Bangladesh:

Who can travel to Bangladesh from India?

Bangladeshi nationals and Indian national holding Bangladeshi visa can travel to Bangladesh from India.

Who can travel to India from Bangladesh?

Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh, OCI cardholders, Bangladeshi nationals holding valid Indian visas passports can travel to India from Bangladeshi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma