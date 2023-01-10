'Get Out Ravi' Posters Seen In Chennai After Governor's Call To Change Tamil Nadu's Name To Tamizhagam

Many posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai in Tamil Nadu. (Image: ANI)

A DAY after a tussle ensued between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and DMK-led ruling party members in the state Assembly, many posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai.

According to ANI, "Posters 'Get out Ravi' are seen around Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai in Chennai. A ruckus broke out in Assembly on Monday when Governor RN Ravi began his address. Later, after concluding his address, he walked out when CM alleged that the Gov skipped certain parts of the speech."

This followed after Governor RN Ravi remarked that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state. Following this '#Getout Ravi' has been a top trend on Twitter for the last few days.

On Monday, Governor walked out of the Assembly after Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Speaker to take on record only the speech prepared by the state government and remove portions added by the Governor. The uproar in the Assembly broke after Governor began his customary address at the opening session.

The members of DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) walked out of the assembly and raised slogans against the Governor.

DMK MLAs raised slogans such as 'Don't impose BJP, RSS ideology'. The DMK and allies opposed the Governor's stand and accused him of toeing the BJP's ideological position.

'This is not Nagaland, this is proud Tamil Nadu', the legislators chanted.

The battle between Governor and the rulling DMK is going on over several Bills which are pending Ravi's assent, including the one against online gambling and wager-based online games. In total, 21 Bills passed in the Assembly are pending with Raj Bhavan, as of December 2022, sources said.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu change name row, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday tweeted that the invitation from the governor for the Pongal festival mentions the Governor as 'Thamizhagam Governor', while in an invitation for the portrait ceremony it was mentioned as 'Tamil Nadu Governor'.

