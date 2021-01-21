Passengers can book tickets at the current counters installed at railway stations or on the website of IRCTC. At present, this facility has started in all special trains including chair cars of Intercity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a relieving development for the train commuters, the Indian Railways has decided that the passengers will get a 10 per cent discount on booking a berth after the seating chart is made and the berth is vacant. The seating chart is made four hours prior to the departure of the train. The passengers can avail this benefit by booking the current ticket 30 minutes prior to the train departure. Passengers can book tickets at the current counters installed at railway stations or on the website of IRCTC. At present, this facility has started in all special trains including chair cars of Intercity.

In Gorakhdham Express, if a passenger book a ticket 30 minutes prior to the departure of the train and after the preparation of the seating chart, then the AC first seat can be booked at Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 2,760, while in AC Tier two, the ticket can be booked at Rs 1,490 instead of 1,645. In AC Third, a ticket can be booked at Rs 1,060 instead of Rs 1,165. In Sleeper Class, the tickets can be booked at Rs 405 instead of Rs 445, while in General category, the fare will be Rs 240 instead of Rs 260.

Like Gorakhdham, the fare will be reduced in all special trains after the chart is made. At present, this facility has been offered in all special trains including chair car of the Intercity trains. In fact, the Railway Board has started making concessions to fill special trains running amind the coronavirus pandemic. These concessions are not being given as a discount to the reduced fare already offered, but to attract travellers through other means. So that, with the convenience of the common people, the Railways can also make up for the losses.

At present, confirmed tickets are not available in trains running on Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Secunderabad routes, while there are no travellers in some other trains running on different routes. In wake of this, trains are also being reduced in numbers, while some trains are also being cancelled.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Pankaj Kumar Singh, 02573/02574 Anand Vihar Terminus - Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Terminus and 04060/04059 New Delhi - Varanasi - New Delhi Clone Special Trains running via Gorakhpur are cancelled due to lack of adequate availability of passengers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan