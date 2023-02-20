German Chancellor Echoes Jaishankar's Viral Remark On 'European Mindset' At Munich Security Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's viral remark on the "European mindset" during the Munich Security Conference. Last year, at the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia, Jaishankar said, "Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

While speaking at Munich Security Conference on Friday, the German Chancellor suggested a change in the so-called "mindset" and said that Jaishankar has "a point".

"This quote from the Indian Foreign Minister is included in this year's Munich Security Report and he has a point it wouldn't be Europe'sproblem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations," Scholz, as quoted by ANI, said.

The German Chancellor also emphasized the need to work with Asia, Africa and Latin America to find solutions to the challenges of poverty and hunger.

"We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that's why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G Seven Summit last June. I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia's war, as well as the impact of climate change or COVID-19," he added.

During the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in 2022, Jaishankar was asked why he thinks anyone will help New Delhi in case of a problem with China after it did not help others for Ukraine.

"Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems but the world's problems are not Europe's problems. That if it is you, it's yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that. There is a linkage today which is being made. A linkage between China and India and what's happening in Ukraine. China and India happened way before anything happened in Ukraine. The Chinese do not need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us," he had added.

