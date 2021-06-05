Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Scroll down to read the announcements made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday relaxed the lockdown-like curbs in the national capital, allowing metro services, private offices and shopping malls to resume their operations. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo assured the people of Delhi that has government has taken various steps and measures to deal with a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to affect children more.

"We are preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 keeping in mind that 37,000 cases may be reported at its peak," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following is the complete set of announcements made by Arvind Kejriwal to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic:

* Delhi government to set up two genome sequencing facilities at the LNJP Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences to determine the coronavirus variant that led to a surge in cases in the city.

* Delhi government will form two committees to track a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic while the availability of beds, ICUs and medicines will be increased.

* A paediatric task force has been set up to decide the number of beds, ICU facilities and other equipment needed for children, who are feared to be affected in the third wave.

* Delhi government to create an oxygen storage capacity of 450 MT, purchasing 25 oxygen tankers and installing 64 small oxygen plants.

* Kejriwal said the Delhi government has also purchased 6,000 oxygen cylinders, adding that Indraprastha Gas Limited will produce 150-tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for the city-state.

* A team of experts and doctors will also be created that will prescribe useful medicines and a buffer stock of COVID-19 medicines in the national capital.

"If the advisory says a particular medicine is not meant for a particular case, it should not be used otherwise it gives rise to a severe shortage and all sorts of malpractices," Kejriwal noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma