New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces passed away on Wednesday (December 8), as a military chopper carrying him, his wife and 12 others crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. A total of 14 people including Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots were on board the chopper, news agency ANI reported.

Indian Air Force confirmed CDS Rawat’s death on Wednesday evening. CDS General Bipin Rawat was headed to deliver a keynote lecture at his alma mater Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, when the helicopter carrying him and 13 others crashed.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

CDS General Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri (then in Uttar Pradesh). Son of Lieutenant General Laxman Singh Rawat, Rawat attended Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and the St. Edward's School, Shimla.

He then joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the 'Sword of Honour'.

Military career

During his four decades in service, Rawat served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

He was also a part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rawat became the Vice-Chief of Army Staff before becoming the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). On December 30, 2019, which was one day before his retirement, he was given the position of Chief of Defence Staff.

Gallantry Awards

During his service, General Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

