New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat - who lost their lives in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday - will be held on Friday at 4 pm at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi. Besides, the funeral of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was travelling along with General Rawat, will be held at 9 am on Friday.

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- General Rawat and his wife's bodies will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Friday. The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife. The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm.

- Earlier on Thursday, General Rawat and the 12 others who lost their lives on Wednesday were brought in Delhi on a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft. So far, only the bodies of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and Brigadier Lidder have been identified.

- All other bodies will be kept at the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.

- On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid respects to General Rawat and the 12 others at Delhi's Palam Air Force base.

- The three service chiefs - Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - also paid tributes to General Rawat the Palam Air base.

- After paying tributes to General Rawat, PM Modi said that the country "will never forget their rich contribution". "Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces," PM Modi tweeted.

- Meanwhile, Group Captain Varun Singh - the lone survivor of the crash - is currently undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

- The government has formed a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh that will investigate the crash. The black box of the chopper has also been recovered and the data will be examined by the tri-services inquiry team to find the causes of the crash.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma