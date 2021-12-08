New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, 63, died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills that claimed 13 lives in total, including General Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat. The chopper crashed shortly after it took off this morning from an Air Force base in Sulur near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The architect of 2015 military strikes inside Myanmar, Bipin rawat was awarded ‘Sword of Honor’ in Indian Military Academy.

Here are five illustrious highlights into General Rawat’s career:

Balakot air strikes

General Bipin Rawat was Army chief when India carried out airstrikes targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training centre in Pakistan's Balakot in February 2019, days after over 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Surgical strikes across LoC in response to Uri attack

General Bipin Rawat was Vice Chief of Army Staff when India carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control in September 2016, in retaliation against a terror strike on an army camp in Uri in which 19 soldiers were killed. He was part of the planning and closely monitored the strike in Delhi. Three months later, he took over as Army Chief.

"The surgical strikes post-Uri terror attack and the Balakot airstrikes have delivered a strong message to Pakistan that it no longer enjoys the impunity of pushing terrorists across the Line of Control under the nuclear bogey," he had said last year to a group of reporters

UN Peace Keeping Mission in Congo

CDS Bipin Rawat, then a Brigadier, was sent to the Congo in August 2008 to command Indian Army’s largest deployment on foreign soil. At the time when UN peacekeepers were struggling to keep peace in Congo, CDS Rawat hit the ground running by ordering the deployment of infantry combat vehicles constituting of machine guns and cannons to crush rebels and enforce peace at various flashpoints.

Goma, the principal target of rebels in Congo, never fell, and many credit CDS Bipin Rawat’s dynamic peacekeeping approach for it. In a rare military feat, he was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation

2015 strikes in Myanmar

In 2015, the Indian Army responded to an ambush by the militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khapling (NSCN-K). General Rawat supervised the mission that left 17 militants dead across the border in Myanmar.

1987 India-China skirmish

As a Colonel, he commanded his own fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles, in the Eastern sector along the Line of Actual Control in Arunchal Pradesh’s Kibithu sector. As a Colonel, he also led his battalion against the Chinese PLA in a 1986 face off in the Sumdorong Chu valley in Arunchal Pradesh, the first prolonged standoff between India and China since the 1962 war.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma