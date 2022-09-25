Sachin Pilot Arrives At Ashok Gehlot's Residence Amid Deadlock Over Rajasthan CM Post

The large Congress gathering in order to elect the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan came to a halt even before it began as loyalists of Ashok Gehlot blocked any potential nomination of Sachin Pilot. Now, Sachin Pilot, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, arrived at the Gehlot's residency ahead of the CLP meeting

Jaipur | Ahead of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting, many party MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of state min S Dhariwal



Our opinion is that Ashok Gehlot should continue as CM. He can handle both responsibilities (party president & CM): State Min GR Meghwal

Ministers BD Kalla, Mahesh Joshi, Mahendrajit Malviya, and Arjun Bamaniya are among those present at Dhariwal's residence.

I am here to meet the MLAs, and I can tell their opinion only after meeting them: Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on his arrival at Jaipur for the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot, the frontrunner for party president, had been adamant about not resigning from his position in order to keep Pilot out. But, following Rahul Gandhi's vocal support for the party's "one man, one vote" resolution, his hands are tied.

The Congress has 100 MLAs in the 200-seat state assembly, including the six who switched sides from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. Under these circumstances, the Congress barely makes it past the halfway point of 101 and relies on the Independents for stability.

Clearly, the independent MLAs hold the key. Out of the 13 independent MLAs, 12 are with Gehlot. This makes the way tough for Sachin pilot.

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said that, "Our demand is that Ashok Gehlot should remain the CM. If CM is made as per the wishes of MLAs, then the govt will function smoothly, if that doesn't happen, then there's a danger of the govt getting collapsed. "

Rajasthan | Our demand is that Ashok Gehlot should remain the CM. If CM is made as per the wishes of MLAs then the govt will function smoothly, if that doesn't happen then there's a danger of govt getting collapsed: Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha

Sachin Pilot, widely regarded as the architect of the 'Grand Old Party's' victory in the last assembly election, faces a difficult road this time around. But, the Gandhis' putting their foot down regarding a double role may open up a way for the pilot.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "Won't the govt lose majority if all 101 MLAs didn't attend the CLP meeting. I'm not attending this meeting. I have MLAs at my home."

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Won't the govt lose majority if all 101 MLAs didn't attend the CLP meeting. I'm not attending this meeting. I have MLAs at my home...: Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha on CLP meeting to be held in Jaipur

Assembly elections for Rajasthan are scheduled to be held next year.