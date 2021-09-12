Geeta joined CISF back in 2011 and started working with the unit in 2012. CISF is a central paramilitary force working under the command of the Union home ministry. Apart from Geeta's two major climbing achievements, the woman officer had also climbed Mt Satopanth (7075 meters; located in Uttarakhand) and Mt Lobuche (in Nepal).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer Geeta Samota created history on Saturday as she became the "fastest Indian" to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.



The 31-year-old successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, which is 5,895 meters (19,341 ft) above sea level, reported news agency PTI. Earlier this month, Geeta scaled another highest peak situated in Europe -- Mount Elbrus in Russia.



After completing her successful summit, Geeta took to her Twitter and wrote, "Believe in yourself and let the world mark your achievements. Power of #women illuminated on "The Roof of Africa" @mountkilimanjaro Smiling face with sunglassesFlag of India. Proud Indian and CISF GirlWoman pilotJai Hind!!!! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”





Meanwhile, congratulating the woman officer, Binaya Pradhan tweeted, "Congratulations to @geeta_samota for a successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug& Mt Kilimanjaro today)"





Geeta joined CISF back in 2011 and started working with the unit in 2012. CISF is a central paramilitary force working under the command of the Union home ministry. Apart from Geeta's two major climbing achievements, the woman officer had also climbed Mt Satopanth (7075 meters; located in Uttarakhand) and Mt Lobuche (in Nepal).



Another CISF officer Seerapu Srikant successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on September 9. Appreciating the achievement of Seerapu Srikant, the CISF tweeted, “CISF always encourages its personnel to take up new challenges and strive hard to take CISF to newer heights. Congratulations SI/Exe Seerapu Srikant of CISF on successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters / 18,150 ft) in Tanzania, Africa.”

#CISF always encourages its personnel to take up new challenges and strive hard to take CISF to newer heights. Congratulations SI/Exe Seerapu Srikant of CISF on successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro

(5,895 mtrs / 18,150 ft) in Tanzania, Africa. pic.twitter.com/GnvDs5II8f — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 9, 2021



Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world which has three volcanic cones on its summit. Earlier in March 2021, a nine-year-old girl Ritvika, from Andhra Pradesh had also successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and became the youngest Asian girl to climb Kilimanjaro.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen