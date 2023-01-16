'Gear Up To Win All 9 State Elections In 2023': JP Nadda To Workers At BJP's National Executive Meet

BJP CHIEF JP Nadda on Monday said that the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024. During the National Executive meeting of the party, he called on the party’s executive members to prepare to win all upcoming polls.

"In the National Executive meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda said that 2023 is very important and we have to fight and win nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference.

He further informed that Nadda called upon the entire executive to gear up for the elections to ensure victory in all nine States. "BJP chief also discussed recently concluded polls and that Gujarat's victory was historic and unprecedented. About Himachal polls, he said that we were supposed to change the tradition of changing government but we could not do that," Prasad said.

JP Nadda said 72,000 booths were marked in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country where BJP was weak and where the party had to reach. "But reached 1.30 lakh booths and make people aware of the policies of the party."

Meanwhile, BJP Chief Nadda also highlighted the Panch Pran given by PM Modi which includes freedom from traces of the colonial past, holding pride in Indian tradition, commitment to making a developed India, unity in diversity, and making citizens responsible towards the nation.

Later, the BJP chief also highlighted the work culture of New India citing the example of the COVID vaccination programme.

"Putting an end to the past of slavery, we changed the 'Rajpath' which lasted for 75 years to 'Kartavya Path'. Taking pride in our traditions, we built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok Corridor, restored the glory of Kedarnath and now the Ram Mandir," the BJP leader said.

In the meeting on Monday, Nadda highlighted the fact that India is making semi-high-speed trains. India's fintech movement now contributes to 40 per cent of digital transactions worldwide.

"This shows our resolve towards Make in India and making a developed India. Our resolution of a developed India seems to be coming true," he said.

"During his address in the National Executive meeting, Nadda noted that it is for the first time that India's President comes from a tribal community and the deprived class has been respected by our party," he said.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting