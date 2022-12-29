Gaya Police Detain Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama, Interrogation On

The Bihar Police on Thursday detained the suspected Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with the alleged threat to Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Earlier, the police had issued a security alert in the district over fears that the woman, who is believed to be a spy, is residing there. The alert came after the Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama, was scheduled to speak at a public event in Bodh Gaya.

The security agencies released the sketch of the suspected woman and started searching for the Chinese woman in Gaya, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama.

"Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway," Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harpreet Kaur, had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Dalai Lama, the Tibetan leader, is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan for three days between December 29 and 31.