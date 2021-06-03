The Drug Controller of the Delhi government told the High Court that action will be taken against Gautam Gambhir's foundation, drug dealers as well as other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government's drug controller told Delhi High Court on Thursday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Drug Controller of the Delhi government told the High Court that action will be taken against Gautam Gambhir's foundation, drug dealers as well as other such cases which would be brought to its notice. It also informed the court that AAP MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29. The Drug controller was submitting a new report to the court after it was reprimanded for giving a clean chit to Gambhir's foundation earlier.

Earlier during the hearings in the case related to the hoarding of essential drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the Drug Controller's report which gave a clean chit to Gautam Gambhir Foundation and AAP MLA Praveen Kumar. The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh had ordered a fresh report and investigation in the matter on Monday.

Asking what legal provisions were followed in the case of Gambhir and Kumar, the court said, "It seems that the drug controller has not appreciated the legal aspects involved," the bench said.

"What was the locus of the person procuring the drug and the obligation on the dealer to not supply such large quantities have not been dealt with in the status report. For instance, it is not examined as to how the Gautam Gambhir Foundation could have procured the drug Fabiflu etc from the Licensed dealers or retailers," it added.

The court proceedings follow a PIL which questioned how the politicians were able to procure huge quantities of certain medicines - required for treatment of Covid-19 - and distribute them when patients and medical stores were facing their acute shortages.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan