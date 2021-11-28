New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir, has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday. This comes after Delhi Police's IFSO unit identified the man who sent threatening emails, as a person from Pakistan. The police is currently investigating the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi police sources said that the two e-mails threatening to kill Gautam Gambhir were sent from Pakistan, as reported by Press Trust of India. According to the sources, the account handler has been identified as Sahid Hamid.

The BJP MP had said that he had received two death threats via e-mails within 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir". "We are going to kill you and your family," read the first threat e-mail received from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

Following the threats, security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence. The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that Gambhir's complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

Gambhir had urged the police to register a First Information Report in the matter. He received the two alleged death threats within a span of less than 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

