New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has alleged that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The security outside Gambhir's residence has been beefed up after the BJP MP from East Delhi approached the Delhi Police in this matter.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan has said that an investigation is underway to probe the death threats. "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the cricketer-turned-politician got the threats over emails.

In 2019, Gambhir was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi on a BJP ticket. Prior to his political career, Gambhir represented India at international cricket for 15 years and played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018.

More to follow...

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta