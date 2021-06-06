Noida Corona Curfew: The guidelines, which will come into effect from Monday, will allow economic activities to resume in the areas of Noida and Greater Noida on weekdays.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government began the upliftment of the partial corona curfew in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued its guidelines easing the COVID-19-induced curbs in the district. The guidelines, which will come into effect from Monday, will allow economic activities to resume in the areas of Noida and Greater Noida on weekdays. However a complete curfew would be imposed after Friday 7 pm that will continue till Monday mornings.

Here is what will be allowed and what will continue to remain prohibited in Noida from Monday:

* Shops and markets outside containment zones can operate from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays.

* Street hawkers and vendors can operate but COVID appropriate protocols would need to be followed.

* Industrial units can operate COVID appropriate protocols must be followed. A COVID help desk must be established at all offices.

* In government offices, only 50 per cent of people would be allowed on a rotation basis. If someone has COVID symptoms, then he or she would be allowed to enter the office premises.

* Restaurants and eateries can resume their operation but no dine-in service would be allowed.

* Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, clubs, multiplexes would stay shut.

* Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

* In weddings and marriage functions, only 25 people would be allowed. In the case of funerals and last rites, the limit has been set to 20.

* In all religious places, only five people would be allowed at a particular time.

* In autos and three-wheelers, only two passengers would be allowed. On e-rickshaws and four-wheelers, three and four passengers allowed respectively but the wearing of masks would be compulsory. The guidelines further state that screening of passengers should be done as per appropriate guidelines.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma