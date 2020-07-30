The police officer also told that initially a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Saini but it was later increased to Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Gopal Saini, a close aid of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, surrendered before a special court in UP’s Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday, according to a government counsel.

According to PTI, District Government Counsel (criminal), Raju Porwal told that Gopal Saini, who was accused in the killing of eight policemen, surrendered before the special court (UP dacoity-affected area) at Maati in Kanpur Dehat. Porwal also informed that Saini's advocate had moved an application for his surrender before the court.

The hunt for the lookout of Gopal Saini had been started since July 3 by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after eight policemen, including Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when the team was going to arrest notorious gangster Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops, said an official to the news agency PTI.

"We have decided to move an application before the court requesting for his police custody so that he can be questioned properly and information about other members of Vikas Dubey's gang who are still evading arrest can be obtained," Superintendent of Police (rural), Brajesh Srivastava said while confirming the arrest of Gopal Saini before the court in Kanpur Dehat.

The police officer also told that initially a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Saini but it was later increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the UP Police in an encounter on the outskirts of Kanpur after he allegedly tried to flee from their custody while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. The police officials said that the car in which Dubey was being transported to Kanpur overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. After the accident, Dubey allegedly snatched a police pistol and got killed in cross-fire.

Posted By: Simran Babbar